Man charged with neighbour’s murder

A man has been charged with the murder of his neighbour.

Can Arslan, 51, will appear in court on Friday accused of stabbing to death father-of-three Matthew Boorman.

Mr Boorman, 43, died during an incident at his home in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on Tuesday evening.

Matthew Boorman died when he was stabbed at his home near Tewkesbury (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

Arslan is also accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Mr Boorman’s wife, Sarah, and the attempted murder of another neighbour, Peter Marsden. He faces an additional charge of affray.

Police said Arslan, of Snowdonia Road, will appear before Gloucestershire Magistrates’ Court in Cheltenham on Friday. He was remanded in custody.

During the incident, two off-duty police officers risked their lives to tackle the knifeman and restrain him.

Mr Boorman was treated at the scene by paramedics but was declared dead a short time later.

Mr Marsden, who is in his 40s, is in a “critical but stable” condition at Southmead Hospital in Bristol, having suffered serious stab wounds.

Mrs Boorman, who is aged in her 30s, suffered a leg injury and was treated at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

White forensic tents have been placed over the front doors of two adjacent properties in Snowdonia Road and part of the street has been cordoned off.

Detective Inspector Ben Lavender, who is leading the investigation, said: “The investigation is fast-paced and extensive and we’ve been speaking to numerous witnesses and gathering footage of this horrific incident.

Police cordoned off the street and erected two tents at adjacent properties (Rod Minchin/PA)

“I would like to take a moment to thank the local community for their continued support and cooperation throughout what is an extremely traumatic time for everyone involved.

“These events will have undoubtedly caused widespread upset and hurt and I would urge anyone who has been impacted by what has taken place to please seek support.”

In a statement released by Gloucestershire Police, Mr Boorman’s family said: “Matthew was a loving husband and a father to three gorgeous young children who all love him and miss him tremendously.

“He was an uncle, a brother and a son. It broke our hearts to lose him too soon.”

Gloucestershire Police said the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been informed due to previous contact between the suspect and Mr Boorman.

An IOPC spokesman said: “We have received a referral from Gloucestershire Police in respect of previous police contact with the suspect and victim involved in a stabbing incident in Walton Cardiff.

“We will be assessing the referral to determine whether any IOPC involvement is required in an investigation.”