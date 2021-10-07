Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Givan and O’Neill: We don’t want to introduce mandatory vaccine passports

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 6.41pm
The Executive has relaxed some coronavirus restrictions and hopes to avoid bringing in vaccine passports (Brian Lawless/PA)
Stormont’s leaders have indicated they want to avoid having to introduce mandatory Covid-19 vaccine passports.

First Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill urged that the public work together to avoid them having to be introduced.

It is understood that officials are continuing to work to create a system if necessary, but that ministers did not agree its introduction when they met on Thursday.

Speaking after the Executive meeting, Ms O’Neill stressed: “We don’t want to go down the mandatory route if we don’t have to”, and urged “safer choices”.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the Executive would do everything it could to avoid introducing the passports (David Young/PA) 

Mr Givan said he feels it is about “partnership” – in terms of people being responsible and businesses and sectors working with the Stormont Executive.

He said there has been a high level of adherence to the rules in the hospitality sector.

“I am hopeful that this voluntary approach will work,” he said.

While some relaxations of the coronavirus regulations were agreed, such as the removal of the legal requirement for social distancing in bars and restaurants; face coverings in certain settings, risk assessments and taking people’s details in hospitality will continue throughout the winter period.

The deputy First Minister said it is also important that the Executive can respond if things become more difficult and challenging, particularly in the health service.

“There are measures which we don’t want to be in a place to introduce but we have to be ready for that, just in case that we get to that point,” she added.

Ms O’Neill said that would include a vaccine passport and a return of social distancing.

“We’re going to do everything we can to avoid getting to that point,” she added.

Health Minister, Robin Swann, and Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon, have both called for a vaccine passport policy to be agreed.

Last week, Mr Swann warned that a delay by the Executive in agreeing a vaccine passport policy had limited options for easing more restrictions.

