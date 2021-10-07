Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Lee Carsley urges England Under-21s to learn lesson after surrendering lead

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 10.13pm
Lee Carsley (Mike Egerton/PA)
Lee Carsley (Mike Egerton/PA)

England Under-21 boss Lee Carsley has urged his Young Lions to learn their lesson after they surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw in Slovenia.

Mark Spanring and Dusan Stojinovic netted in the second half to earn the hosts a 2-2 draw in Celje on Thursday.

Goals from Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer saw the Young Lions race into 2-0 lead after just 15 minutes of their Euro 2023 qualifier.

But they failed to hold on during a disappointing second half at the Arena Petrol.

Carsley said: “I’ve made it clear we need to learn. To be 2-0 up away from home against a very motivated team it’s important you don’t give them any lifts and hand over momentum to them. I thought we did that.

“We’re still building our reputation as a team and a squad and it’s important we take experiences like today. If we build on this result and use it for experience it will be a positive result for us.

“It’s a team sport, it’s important everyone stands up and be counted. I have a lot of faith in these players. We have to use this performance – especially in the second half – as motivation and we will be in a better place for it.

“We had two or three opportunities the second half but I didn’t feel we had the control we had in the first half.”

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones missed the game after a tight groin in training on Tuesday and will be assessed ahead of Monday’s trip to Andorra.

Carsley added: “He had a bit of tightness in his groin area. We will never put players in position where we will risk them. We’ll monitor the situation looking towards Andorra but we will not be putting him under any pressure to play.”

The draw left England third in Group G, five points behind leaders the Czech Republic – who have played a game more.

It should have been a routine win, though, after Gallagher and Palmer put the visitors in control early.

Crystal Palace midfielder Gallagher opened the scoring on five minutes when he found the corner after the ball ran free from Rhian Brewster’s break.

Nine minutes later Palmer fired in his second goal in two games from Luke Thomas’ cross but England failed to build on their lead.

Slovenia pulled a goal back five minutes into the second half when substitute Spanring fired in after Palmer failed to clear a corner.

The hosts then completed their comeback after 66 minutes with Stojinovic heading in from close range before Emile Smith Rowe was denied a late winner by goalkeeper Martin Turk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier