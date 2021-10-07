Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aaron Ramsdale aims to grab England opportunity with both hands

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 10.49pm
Aaron Ramsdale is still waiting to make his England debut despite being part of the Euro 2020 squad. (Mike Egerton/PA)
Aaron Ramsdale is still waiting to make his England debut despite being part of the Euro 2020 squad. (Mike Egerton/PA)

Aaron Ramsdale’s journey to the England set-up began by sleeping through his alarm but the Arsenal goalkeeper is determined not to miss the bus on his international ambitions as he aims to grab his chance with both hands.

The 23-year-old has been recalled into the Three Lions squad, hoping to win his first cap in the upcoming World Cup qualification double-header against Andorra and Hungary.

Ramsdale has impressed since his summer move from Sheffield United to Arsenal, having been relegated from the Premier League in consecutive seasons.

It was with the first of those relegated clubs, Bournemouth, where Ramsdale missed the bus for a League Cup tie at Chelsea prompting him to admit later that he “needed to look at himself” and that the incident was a “catalyst” for him to grow up.

Ramsdale credits an incident at Bournemouth under Eddie Howe as the catalyst for his career.
Ramsdale credits an incident at Bournemouth under Eddie Howe as the catalyst for his career. (Mark Kerton/PA)

He would make his way to the Emirates Stadium via a return to first club Sheffield United, where he also suffered relegation while also being named the club’s player of the season – an achievement he also managed at Bournemouth.

Ramsdale, who was called into the England squad for Euro 2020 after Dean Henderson withdrew with injury, has since gone full circle – chatting with former Cherries boss Eddie Howe at St George’s Park as he and ex-assistant Jason Tindall watched on during a training session.

“I don’t think I have realised yet how it has happened, and the journey I have had,” Ramsdale said of his rise from AFC Wimbledon loanee to a man on the cusp of making his international bow.

“I definitely had a little snippet of that when Arsenal played Wimbledon the other week in the (Carabao) Cup and I got to see my old goalie coach, who I still speak to but I have not seen him for a long time and it brought back all the good memories of that period with Wimbledon, where I have come from.

“The experience of being on loan. I spoke to Eddie Howe and Jason Tindall and I think the major thing for me was well-documented, I missed the bus one time by sleeping in, and that’s why I went out on loan to Wimbledon.

“That was the catalyst and I went out on loan and proved my worth and got myself into the Bournemouth team a year later.

“Hopefully sooner rather than later, when everything calms down and I am really settled at Arsenal, I might be able to think about my journey so far.”

A maiden England cap would certainly top a fine start to the season for Ramsdale, who ousted Bernd Leno as Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper and has since started four league games in a row – conceding just once.

“We want European football. It’s a young team so it’s step by step; it might have to be the Europa League and then the Champions League, but we want to get back there.

“You understand the pressures that brings, but it’s an enjoyable challenge, and when the highs are high – they’re really high.

“Around the training ground, you see the history. The players that have played here with their unique numbers, as we have with England.

“You’ve got the Invincibles on the walls everywhere, so you understand the history of the football club. It’s now our time for us to put some new history on the wall.”

