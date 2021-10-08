Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – October 8

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 2.32am
Concerns over energy and flu crises dominate the nation’s papers on Friday.

The Daily Mail reports experts have warned soaring energy bills could push average annual bills past £2,000 for the first time.

Metro leads with accusations Russian president Vladimir Putin “rigged” Europe’s energy prices by allowing gas prices to surge.

The Financial Times and Daily Express report on rising inflation, with central bankers warning the high levels could be set to last longer than expected due to supply chain issues and soaring energy costs.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent, and Daily Mirror all lead with concerns flu deaths could reach 60,000 this winter after lockdowns and social distancing drove down immunity levels.

A coronavirus report in 2016 warned of the need for PPE boosts and the development of a contact tracing system, according to The Guardian.

The Times and i both lead with further changes to the UK’s travel system, as red list countries are slashed and PCR tests for foreign travel are set to be ditched by half-term.

And the Daily Star says consumer shortages are affecting underwear supplies.

