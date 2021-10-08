Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Love letter sent by Edward VIII before he was King to be sold at auction

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 8.51am Updated: October 8 2021, 1.54pm
A love letter sent from Edward VIII to his married mistress Freda Dudley Ward is to be sold at auction. (Cheffins/ PA)
A love letter sent from Edward VIII to his married mistress Freda Dudley Ward is to be sold at auction. (Cheffins/ PA)

A love letter from Edward VIII which reflects his disenchantment with life as a royal, years before he met Wallis Simpson, is to be sold at auction.

The then-Prince of Wales wrote the four-page letter in 1919, aged 25, while aboard the ship HMS Renown as it took him on a royal tour of Canada.

He sent it to his mistress Freda Dudley Ward, who was at the time married to Liberal MP William Dudley Ward.

Their affair continued until 1934, only ending when Edward became involved with American socialite Wallis Simpson, who he met in 1930.

Edward reigned as king from January 1936 until December of the same year, when he abdicated to marry divorcee Mrs Simpson.

The Windsors at Sunningdale
The Duke and Duchess of Windsor, Edward and Wallis, in 1946 (PA)

Charles Ashton, a director at auctioneers Cheffins, said Edward’s 1919 letter to Mrs Dudley Ward gives a window into his “disenchantment with his life as a royal”.

In the letter, Edward referred to speeches he had made, writing: “What I think of all this official wonk and these cornie pompous stunts & I’ve made no less than 7 speeches today.”

He described Canadian prime minister Robert Borden, whom he had dined with, as “such a stick & deadly dull except re politics & I can’t tackle him on that subject”.

He told his mistress he would be spending a day at Prince Edward Island, one of eastern Canada’s maritime provinces, writing: “I don’t think it will be very strenuous as it’s such a pip squeak province”.

Expressing how much he misses her, he added: “I do love you, love you, my very own blessed little Fredie darling & I find life very hard & dour without you……it’s hell when we are parted sweetheart & when I can’t hear you say all your divine things which is what keeps me alive.”

Edward was known to have written hundreds of letters to Mrs Dudley Ward, many of which were destroyed or lost.

Mr Ashton, of Cheffins auctioneers, said: “Whilst the liaison between the Prince of Wales and Freda Dudley Ward came to an abrupt end when he fell in love with Wallis Simpson, theirs was an affair which lasted over 20 years and was well-known amongst high society circles, having been famously commented on as “quite pathetic” by Winston Churchill.

“The letters between the prince and his married lover are of importance as they shed light on the very personal feelings and passions of the future King Edward VIII, which strong sentiments then re-emerged in no less a way, in his love for Wallis Simpson.

“It is known that the couple first met during a Zeppelin raid in 1918 and it was from then onwards that their affair became serious, with the prince thought to have written well over 300 letters to her during the period and reported to have telephoned her four or five times per night.

“This letter provides a window into the passions of the future King Edward VIII and also his disenchantment with his life as a royal.”

The letter, accompanied by the original envelope bearing a black wax seal, is part of the Cheffins Library Sale auction in Cambridge on October 21.

It has a pre-sale estimate of £400 to £600 and is being sold by a private collector who asked to remain anonymous.

Mr Ashton said that collectors of letters “tend to seek out love letters in particular as they usually show more personality than other types of correspondence”.

He said he expected the letter to be “of interest to collectors from the UK and further afield”.

