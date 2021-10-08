Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Elon Musk says Tesla will move HQ from California to Texas

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 9.29am
Elon Musk (AP)
Elon Musk (AP)

Tesla will relocate its headquarters from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas – although the electric car maker will keep expanding its manufacturing capacity in the Golden State, CEO Elon Musk said.

Mr Musk gave no timeline for the move when he addressed shareholders at Tesla’s annual meeting.

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Musk clashed with San Francisco Bay Area health authorities trying to enforce shelter-in-place orders.

At the time, he threatened to relocate Tesla’s operations to Texas or Nevada.

On Thursday, Mr Musk cited the cost of housing in the Bay Area making it tough for many people to become homeowners, translating into long commutes.

He said: “We’re taking it as far as possible, but there’s a limit how big you can scale it in the Bay Area.

“Just to be clear, though, we will be continuing to expand our activities in California. This is not a matter of leaving California.”

Mr Musk stressed he plans to expand the company’s factory in Fremont, California, where Tesla’s Models S, X, Y and 3 vehicles are built, in the hope of increasing its output by 50%.

Tesla badge
Tesla’s sales figures have exceeded expectations (AP)

The announcement drew cheers and applause from the small audience at Tesla’s manufacturing plant in Austin, where Mr Musk delivered his remarks.

While applauding Tesla’s announcement that it will expand production in Fremont, Bay Area business leaders bemoaned the headquarters’ move as the latest sign of the region’s ongoing issues.

“Mr Musk’s announcement highlights yet again the urgency for California to address our housing affordability crisis and the many other challenges that make it so difficult for companies to grow here,” said Jim Wunderman, president and CEO of the business advocacy group Bay Area Council.

Last year, tech giant Oracle decided to move its headquarters from Silicon Valley to Austin, saying the move would give its employees more flexibility about where and how they work.

One of Silicon Valley’s founding companies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, has also said it will move to the Houston area.

At Thursday’s meeting Mr Musk also touted the company’s record vehicle deliveries this year, while noting that global supply chain disruptions that have led to a shortage of computer chips remain a challenge.

“It looks like we have a good chance of maintaining that into the future,” he said.

“Basically, if we get the chips, we can do it.”

As a result, production of Tesla’s angular Cybertruck pick-up is not likely to begin before the end of 2022, Mr Musk said, estimating that the company would reach “volume” production on the vehicle in 2023.

“We should be through our severest supply chain shortages in ’23,” he said. “I’m optimistic that will be the case.”

Tesla said last week that it delivered 241,300 electric vehicles in the third quarter even as it wrestled with the shortage of computer chips that has hit the entire car industry.

The company’s sales from July through September beat Wall Street estimates of 227,000 sales worldwide, according to data provider FactSet.

Third quarter sales rose 72% over the 140,000 deliveries Tesla made for the same period a year ago.

So far this year, Tesla has sold around 627,300 vehicles. That puts it on pace to soundly beat last year’s total of 499,550.

