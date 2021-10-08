Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Ireland finalise their 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 11.10am
Barry McCarthy is one of three players who have been cut from Ireland’s T20 squad (Mike Hewitt/PA)
Barry McCarthy is one of three players who have been cut from Ireland’s T20 squad (Mike Hewitt/PA)

Ireland have named their final 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup, with Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy and Barry McCarthy missing out.

The trio were all named in the initial group of 18, which has been preparing for the tournament in Dubai, but have now been downgraded to travelling reserves.

Andrew White, chair of Cricket Ireland’s selection panel, said: “It was always going to be a very difficult decision to reduce the squad from 18 to 15 – every player out in Dubai at the moment has proven their talent and deserved their chance.

“The three players who have missed out will still have a role to play in supporting the core squad, and stay on within the team bubble as cover in case of injury or illness.”

Ireland have three more warm-up matches, against the United Arab Emirates, Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh, before they open their first round campaign against Holland on October 18 in Abu Dhabi.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier