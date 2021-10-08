Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lucas Digne pulls out of France’s Nations League squad due to injury

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 11.20am
Lucas Digne has pulled out of France’s Nations League squad due to injury (Bradley Colyer/PA)
Everton defender Lucas Digne has withdrawn from the France squad due to a minor hamstring injury.

Left-back Digne, 28, was an unused substitute in France’s Nations League win against Belgium and will play no part in Sunday’s final against Spain.

Everton said on their official website: “The Everton left-back will return to USM Finch Farm to be assessed by the club’s medical team.

“Digne was on the bench for France’s 3-2 Nations League semi-final victory over Belgium in Munich on Thursday night and will now miss the world champions’ final clash against Spain on Sunday.”

The French Football Federation added in a statement: “Lucas Digne felt a little muscle pain on Tuesday during training. He was taken care of by Les Bleus’ medical staff.

“But with his presence Sunday evening for the final of the League of Nations against Spain in Milan being impossible, the defender will leave the group on Friday.”

Digne has been an ever-present for Everton in the Premier League this season under manager Rafael Benitez, and played the full 90 minutes for France in their World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Ukraine last month.

