Explosion in Afghan mosque leaves casualties during Friday prayers By Press Association October 8 2021, 11.35am (SSgt Mark Jones/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A powerful explosion in a mosque in northern Afghanistan has has left several casualties, witnesses said. The explosion occurred in a Shiite mosque in Kunduz province during the weekly Friday prayer service. Witnesses said they were praying when they heard the blast. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier IS claims Afghan mosque attack and says it targeted Shiites Afghan mosque blast kills at least 46 in challenge to Taliban Scores killed and wounded by Afghan mosque blast during Friday prayers Islamic State blamed as five die in bomb attack on Kabul mosque