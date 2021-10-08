Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Google to ban ads appearing next to climate change denial content

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 12.55pm
Google is to block digital adverts from appearing alongside climate change denial content across its platforms and on YouTube (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Google is to block digital adverts from appearing alongside climate change denial content across its platforms and on YouTube.

The internet giant said it has had complaints from a number of its advertising and publishing partners about misinformation.

In a blog post, Google said it will now “prohibit ads for, and monetisation of, content that contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change”.

“This includes content referring to climate change as a hoax or a scam, claims denying that long-term trends show the global climate is warming, and claims denying that greenhouse gas emissions or human activity contribute to climate change,” the company said.

Social Media Stock
Google said the new policy will take effect next month (Chris Ison/PA)

The new policy will “look carefully” at the context in which claims are made and differentiate between those which state a false claim as fact – which will be banned – and content that just reports on or discusses a claim, Google added.

The new policy and its parameters were created through consultation with climate science experts, including those who have worked with the United Nations on the issue.

The policy will take effect next month, Google said, and will use “a combination of automated tools and human review to enforce this policy against violating publisher content, Google-served ads, and YouTube videos that are monetising via YouTube’s Partner Programme”.

The announcement comes in the wake of a Google crackdown on vaccine misinformation on YouTube.

Last month, the tech giant announced an expansion of its ban on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation to cover broader false claims about all vaccinations.

