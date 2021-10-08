Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Lewis Hamilton dominates practice in Turkey after suffering grid penalty

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 2.40pm
Lewis Hamilton finished fastest in both sessions (Francisco Seco/AP)
Lewis Hamilton finished fastest in both sessions (Francisco Seco/AP)

Lewis Hamilton completed a dominant practice double in Turkey as he bids to overcome a 10-place grid penalty.

The seven-time world champion ended the opening session on top – four tenths faster than Max Verstappen – before also setting the quickest time in the afternoon running.

The Mercedes driver finished 0.166 seconds clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, with Valtteri Bottas third in the other Mercedes.

Verstappen was fifth in the day’s concluding session, 0.635sec adrift of his championship rival.

Hamilton heads into Sunday’s race with a two-point advantage over Verstappen in his quest for a record-breaking eighth world crown.

But the British driver is set to have his work cut out to retain his title lead after he was dealt a grid penalty for taking on his fourth engine of the year – one more than is permitted.

However, Hamilton will avoid starting last as he is changing only the ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) and not a full power unit.

Mercedes rate the 3.31-mile circuit here, 30 miles outside of Istanbul, among the easier tracks on the calendar to overtake – and Hamilton will hope to come through the field like Verstappen did at the last race in Russia.

The Dutchman was thrown to the back for using his fourth engine of the campaign but finished second in the rain-hit race to limit the championship damage.

The early signs were certainly encouraging for Hamilton at a venue where he captured his seventh title last year.

Verstappen’s Red Bull team showed off their special livery in tribute to engine partner Honda.

The predominantly white colours with a flick of red are a nod to the livery used when Richie Ginther secured Honda’s first Formula One win at the 1965 Mexican Grand Prix.

But Verstappen failed to trouble the top of the time charts in either session, ending the day a place behind team-mate Sergio Perez.

Lando Norris, the British driver who came within two laps of claiming his maiden win in Russia a fortnight ago, finished sixth, 0.721sec back with Alpine’s Fernando Alonso seventh.

Practice played out under clear blue skies but the forecast for the remainder of the weekend is unsettled.

