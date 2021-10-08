Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK already lacking skills for AI revolution, report says

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 3.18pm
Roboticist Hiroshi Ishiguro’s ‘Alter’, a machine body with a human like face and hands who learns through interplaying (Aaron Chown/PA)
Artificial intelligence could make the UK’s skills shortages worse, a Government report has warned.

The report, prepared for ministers by consultants at PwC, said that while AI should create jobs as well as displace them, the sectors most likely to see a rise in vacancies were those where the UK was already lacking in skills.

It said: “Almost all occupations on the current Government shortages list are projected to show net increases due to AI.”

As well as skills working directly in the AI industry, these include skills in health and social care, science, engineering and programming, all of which appear on the Government’s Shortage Occupation List, meaning there are not enough British workers to meet demand.

Other workers will have to learn how to work with AI as well as develop their abilities in areas where humans will retain the edge over machines, including “empathy, building relationships and collaboration”.

The report’s authors said: “The UK is already facing important skill shortages in a series of occupations.

“Our estimates of the net effect of AI on occupations suggest that these shortages may tend to increase further unless appropriate action is taken to develop the relevant skills of current and future workers.”

Overall, the report’s authors did not expect AI and automation to cause mass unemployment, with roughly as many jobs being created as being lost.

However, they said the types of jobs would change, with more educated people seeing job opportunities increase.

They also predicted jobs would mainly be created in major cities, particularly in London and the South East, while losses would be more likely in the North and Midlands.

Customer service jobs are thought to be particularly at risk, with three-quarters likely to be replaced by automation in the next 20 years.

Health and social care are likely to see job opportunities expand significantly, however, with AI helping workers to do their jobs rather than replacing them.

In the care sector, the demand for a “human touch” is also likely to limit the appeal of automation while an ageing population will add to the need for care workers.

Both main political parties have previously spoken about the importance of investing in skills to cope with the expansion of AI, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak announcing a £34 million fund to support 2,000 new scholarships in AI and data science for disadvantaged students.

The PwC report suggests investment in AI skills or skills in growth areas will not be enough, adding: “Instead of simply promoting the skills needed today, many experts argue instead for promoting resilience and adaptation (‘learning how to learn’) because the process of upskilling is expected to become a more regular need for the majority of people.”

