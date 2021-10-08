Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Man admits responsibility for deaths of two women in 1987

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 4.05pm Updated: October 8 2021, 5.52pm
Caroline Pierce, 20, was one of two women killed in Tunrbridge Wells in 1987 (Kent Police/PA)
Caroline Pierce, 20, was one of two women killed in Tunrbridge Wells in 1987 (Kent Police/PA)

A 67-year-old man has admitted responsibility for the killings of two women more than three decades ago.

In a major development in one of the UK’s longest unsolved homicide cases, David Fuller has admitted responsibility for the killings of Wendy Knell, 25, Caroline Pierce, 20, Maidstone Crown Court heard on Friday.

The women were attacked in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, in 1987.

As Fuller sat in the dock, prosecutor Duncan Atkinson QC said: “It is right to note that in a further defence statement of August 19, the defendant admitted responsibility for both killings subject to the potential issue of diminished responsibility.”

Wendy Knell
Wendy Knell was found dead in her bedsit in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, in 1987 (Kent Police/PA)

Fuller has denied murder and his trial is expected to begin next month, the court heard.

Shop manager Ms Knell, 25, was found dead in her ground-floor bedsit in Guildford Road on June 23 1987 after failing to turn up for work.

Ms Pierce, 20, also from Tunbridge Wells, was attacked five months later outside her home in Grosvenor Park.

She had last been seen at about midnight on November 24 when she was dropped off by a taxi.

Fuller was remanded in custody ahead of his trial.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]