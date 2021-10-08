Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Further court hearing for Ryan Giggs ahead of domestic violence trial

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 4.26pm
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs leaves Manchester Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA)
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs leaves Manchester Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA)

A further court hearing for former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs will be held ahead of his domestic violence trial, a judge ruled.

Giggs, 47, who was not in court for the hearing on Friday at Manchester Crown Court, is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020.

He is also accused of assaulting Ms Greville causing her actual bodily harm, and common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 last year.

Euro 2020 Preview Package
Ryan Giggs is on leave from his roles as manager of Wales (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Giggs has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to all charges, and will go on trial next year.

The hour-long hearing on Friday dealt with administrative matters and issues that cannot be made public ahead of the jury trial.

Judge Hilary Manley ruled a further hearing should be held on December 17, to deal with any outstanding matters ahead of the trial on January 24 next year.

The judge excused the defendant’s attendance from the December court date, after hearing submissions by his lawyer, Lisa Roberts QC.

Giggs is on leave from his position as manager of Wales who he won 64 caps for as a player.

In his time at Old Trafford, the club won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups. He is also a co-owner of League Two side Salford City.

