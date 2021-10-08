Further court hearing for Ryan Giggs ahead of domestic violence trial

An error occurred. Please try again.

A further court hearing for former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs will be held ahead of his domestic violence trial, a judge ruled.

Giggs, 47, who was not in court for the hearing on Friday at Manchester Crown Court, is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020.

He is also accused of assaulting Ms Greville causing her actual bodily harm, and common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 last year.

Ryan Giggs is on leave from his roles as manager of Wales (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Giggs has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to all charges, and will go on trial next year.

The hour-long hearing on Friday dealt with administrative matters and issues that cannot be made public ahead of the jury trial.

Judge Hilary Manley ruled a further hearing should be held on December 17, to deal with any outstanding matters ahead of the trial on January 24 next year.

The judge excused the defendant’s attendance from the December court date, after hearing submissions by his lawyer, Lisa Roberts QC.

Giggs is on leave from his position as manager of Wales who he won 64 caps for as a player.

In his time at Old Trafford, the club won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups. He is also a co-owner of League Two side Salford City.