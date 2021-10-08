Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Camilla’s pet pooches wear blue for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home campaign

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 4.29pm Updated: October 8 2021, 4.43pm
(Clarence House/PA)
(Clarence House/PA)

The Duchess of Cornwall’s pets have been given their moment in the limelight as their status as rescue dogs was celebrated with a pair of matching bandanas.

Camilla is backing Battersea Dogs and Cats Home’s Wear Blue for Rescue campaign, which is highlighting animals given new homes by loving owners.

Pictures of the duchess’s Jack Russells, Beth and Bluebell, were featured on her official Twitter account wearing the bandanas – part of a range of items from beanies to badges for cats, dogs, their owners and anyone wanting to raise awareness.

The duchess’s dog Beth wearing a bandana (Clarence House/PA)

Peter Laurie, Battersea’s chief executive, said every year thousands of animals need a new home for a range of reasons.

He added: “Wear Blue for Rescue is Battersea’s exciting new campaign that aims to champion our love for the wonderful, quirky rescue dogs and cats who just need a second chance in life.

“All the underdogs who have become top cats and are now living their best lives and bringing joy to their owners’ lives on sofas, on laps, and even on life-saving missions, around the world.”

Duchess of Cornwall visits Battersea Dogs and Cats Home
Camilla with Beth unveiling a plaque with the help of a sausage (Steve Parsons/PA)

Camilla’s pets are rescue dogs from the famous animal charity. She took on Beth in 2011 from the organisation’s London headquarters, and Bluebell a year later.

They have joined her during her visits to Battersea’s centres around the country, with Beth memorably helping the duchess unveil a plaque on one occasion.

As part of Wear Blue for Rescue, Battersea is also launching a symbol in support of rescue animals around the world.

The charity is calling on everyone to show their love of rescues and to unite behind the new symbol.

