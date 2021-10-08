Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Court denies bail to Bollywood superstar’s son after drug raid on cruise ship

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 6.04pm
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, center, escorted by law enforcement officials from Narcotics Control Bureau office is being taken for a medical check up, in Mumbai, India, Friday, Oct. 08, 2021.(AP Photo/Rajanish kakade)
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, center, escorted by law enforcement officials from Narcotics Control Bureau office is being taken for a medical check up, in Mumbai, India, Friday, Oct. 08, 2021.(AP Photo/Rajanish kakade)

An Indian magistrate has rejected the release on bail of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, who was arrested this week in a drug raid on a luxury cruise ship.

The rejection came after the state narcotics agency expressed fear that Aryan Khan could tamper with evidence and influence witnesses.

Magistrate RM Nerlikar ordered the 23-year-old detained for two weeks pending an investigation of the case.

Khan and seven others were detained on Saturday when narcotics agents raided a party and seized drugs on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. They were formally arrested on Sunday.

India Bollywood
Aryan Khan is escorted from the Narcotics Control Bureau (AP)

A total of 18 people have been arrested so far in the case.

Khan’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, told the court the narcotics agency did not find any drugs on Khan and allegations that he was in contact with dealers were untrue.

The narcotics agency said it had evidence in the form of WhatsApp messages that Khan communicated with drug dealers on a regular basis. It did not specify whether any drugs were found in his possession when he was detained.

Government lawyer Anil Singh said Khan’s release could harm the case. The agency said Khan and the others were “regular users of contraband”.

India Bollywood
Aryan Khan sits in a vehicle outside the Narcotics Control Bureau (AP)

“They are influential persons. There is a chance of tampering with evidence,” the New Delhi Television news channel cited Mr Singh as saying.

“Had it been one person with a small quantity, it would be different. We have a lot of material. Protection like bail at this stage will hamper the investigation.”

Shah Rukh Khan, 55, is one of the world’s most famous actors and is known as the King of Bollywood.

He has been acting in Bollywood films for nearly three decades and has starred in more than 105 movies. He has more than 42 million followers on Twitter and also owns the Kolkata Knight Riders team, which plays for the Indian Premier League, the world’s richest cricket competition.

In the last few years, several Bollywood stars have been linked to drug cases.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier