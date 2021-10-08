Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No shortage of Premier League representation on Ballon d’Or shortlist

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 7.36pm
England players Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Mason Mount and Harry Kane have been nominated for the Ballon d'Or (Florian Abazaj/PA)
England players Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Mason Mount and Harry Kane have been nominated for the Ballon d’Or (Florian Abazaj/PA)

England’s Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling are among the nominees for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

France Football, the organisers of the coveted award for the world’s best player, have named the pair on a 30-man shortlist after their starring roles at Euro 2020.

Two other England players, Mason Mount and Phil Foden, are also nominated after winning the Champions League and Premier League with Chelsea and Manchester City respectively.

Kane (right) shone as England reached the final at Euro 2020
Harry Kane (right) shone as England reached the final at Euro 2020 (Mike Egerton/PA)

They take their place on a list that includes the likes of serial winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and other world stars such as Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Luis Suarez.

In all 14 Premier League players make the cut with City and Chelsea each represented by five players.

Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias and Riyad Mahrez join Foden and Sterling in the City contingent while Jorginho, who also won Euro 2020 with Italy, N’Golo Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta and Mount are rewarded for their Chelsea heroics.

A fifth Chelsea player, Romelu Lukaku, also makes the list but primarily for his exploits with former club Inter Milan, with whom he won Serie A, and Belgium.

Similarly, Ronaldo is one of two Manchester United players on the list but he is recognised for his output with Juventus and Portugal. International team-mate Bruno Fernandes is the other nominated United player.

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah is included along with Tottenham striker Kane.

Italy's Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci are recognised after winning Euro 2020
Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci are recognised after winning Euro 2020 (PA Wire)

Other notable inclusions are Euro 2020 winners Nicolo Barella, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Gianluigi Donnarumma while Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland also features.

Luka Modric, the only player other than Messi or Ronaldo to have won the award since 2008 after his 2018 success, is also included. Messi, who won the Copa America with Argentina before leaving Barcelona for Paris St Germain, appears the bookmakers’ favourite.

England’s Ellen White and Fran Kirby, of Manchester City and Chelsea respectively, are among 20 nominees for the women’s prize.

The Ballon d’Or ceremony, which did not take place last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, is in Paris on November 29.

