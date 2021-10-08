Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

‘Devastated’ Shannon Courtenay focuses on her big bout

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 8.12pm Updated: October 8 2021, 9.04pm
Shannon Courtenay, pictured, has failed to make weight for her fight against Jamie Mitchell and is likely to lose her WBA title (Mike Egerton/PA)
Shannon Courtenay, pictured, has failed to make weight for her fight against Jamie Mitchell and is likely to lose her WBA title (Mike Egerton/PA)

Shannon Courtenay is likely to be stripped of her WBA bantamweight title after failing to make weight for her defence against Jamie Mitchell.

The 28-year-old was 2.5lbs over the 118lbs limit on Friday afternoon, but the Liverpool bout will still go ahead on Saturday.

Courtenay explained a predicament on social media that proved entirely out of her control, leaving the Briton in the agonising situation of potentially losing the WBA belt.

Liam Smtih v Anthony Fowler – Public Workout – Grand Central Hall
Shannon Courtenay has been training hard (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We was on weight and ready to go yesterday,” said Courtenay on Instagram.

“Then last night unexpectedly my menstrual cycle started, which makes women gain weight.

“We had no weight issues during camp and all week I’ve been in a really good place and ready.

“To say I’m devastated is an understatement because this has never happened before, I’m always professional, but this was physically out of my control.

“It’s happened and I can’t change it but what I can do is go out there, get the win and get my belt back straight after that, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”

