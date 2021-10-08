Gerwyn Price sets up all-Welsh final with Jonny Clayton at World Grand Prix

An error occurred. Please try again.

Defending champion Gerwyn Price set up an all-Welsh final at the World Grand Prix with a stunning 4-2 comeback victory over Stephen Bunting.

World number one Price will meet compatriot Jonny Clayton in Saturday’s final in Leicester, but only after battling past Bunting in dramatic fashion.

The 36-year-old reigning world champion trailed by two sets and returned to the oche late, complaining of twinges in his throwing arm.

𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗜𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 We have an all-Welsh final! 🤝 Gerwyn Price comes from two sets down to defeat Stephen Bunting 4-2 to secure his spot in the final as he looks to retain his World Grand Prix title! pic.twitter.com/F7gNVRUszo — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 8, 2021

The former professional rugby player had looked out of sorts and struggling for rhythm, but after the extended break, returned a different animal.

The dispensation to return late after two sets proved pivotal as Price clicked into gear to turn the contest on its head.

“I had a little bit of trouble with my arm, I was struggling for movement,” Price told Sky Sports.

“I just needed an extra five minutes, and that was it.

“I felt a little bit better after I came out.

“I was just plodding along trying to scrape legs.

“I wasn’t playing particularly well, but dug in to the end.

“It was one of the worst performances I’ve had, the crowd was on my back; that was tough.

“I was down and out but I had to give myself a kick up the backside and get out there.

“I thought I was probably going to lose but I dug in and found some decent darts.”

𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗬'𝗥𝗘 𝗟𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗟! Gerwyn Price is back in this Semi-Final! Back-to-back sets for the reigning champion as he draws level at two-all! pic.twitter.com/d2ClTgiVFb — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 8, 2021

Clayton had earlier thumped Danny Noppert 4-1 to tee up the showdown with Price.

The Ferret racked up six consecutive leg victories to book his place in the final and move up to a minimum world number 11 ranking.

Clayton then admitted he had already considered what it would mean to claim that maiden triumph.

“Hopefully it’s my year,” Clayton told Sky Sports. “It’s awesome, I’m over the moon.

Buzzing absolutely buzzing, can’t wait for tomorrow. Been an amazing week, one game to go 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿👌— pic.twitter.com/AZvBU3S1UI — Jonny Clayton (@JonnyClay9) October 8, 2021

“That’s what we came to do and I’ve got there. So, fantastic.

“To be honest, Danny was 2-0 up, I think it was on the fourth set.

“I came back and nicked that one – and that’s what made the difference.

“Danny’s fantastic and I’m chuffed with that win.”