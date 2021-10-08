Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ticketholders miss out on chance to grab £174m EuroMillions jackpot

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 10.28pm
(PA)
(PA)

Players have missed out on the chance to win a £174 million jackpot in the EuroMillions lottery draw after no ticketholder managed to match all the numbers drawn.

The winning numbers were 01, 10, 23, 42, 46 – and the Lucky Star numbers were 03 and 05.

A total of nine ticketholders did scoop the second prize of £118,041.10 for matching five numbers and one Lucky Star number.

The top prize will now roll over to Tuesday’s draw, meaning a new record of an estimated £184 million jackpot if a single UK ticketholder wins.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “Tuesday’s massive EuroMillions jackpot is an estimated £184 million.

“If one UK winner banks the lot, they would instantly become the UK’s biggest ever National Lottery winner. Players are urged to get their tickets early to be in with a chance of winning this fabulous prize.

“National Lottery players make a huge difference to National Lottery Good Causes across the country generating more than £30 million every week.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, over £1.2 billion has been distributed to date across the UK to help tackle the impact of coronavirus.”

For the EuroMillions Hot Picks, which the winning numbers are the same as for the EuroMillions draw, no-one won the top prize of £1 million or the second prize of £30,000.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 06, 04, 10, 20, 15 and the Thunderball was 02.

One lucky winner managed to match five Thunderball numbers and the Thunderball, meaning they scooped a prize of £500,000.

