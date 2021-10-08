Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Murder investigation launched after man stabbed in Oxford

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 11.00pm
A murder investigation has been launched in Oxford (David Cheskin/PA)
A murder investigation has been launched in Oxford (David Cheskin/PA)

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Oxford.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Bayswater Road, Barton, shortly before 6pm on Friday after receiving reports that a man had been stabbed.

The man, who detectives say was in his thirties, died of his injuries at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

No arrests have been made.

Thames Valley Police has since launched a murder investigation and is appealing for witnesses and those who may have dashcam footage from the scene to come forward.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Nick Hind, of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said he believed the man and the suspect were known to each other and does not think there is a wider threat to the local community.

He said: “Tragically, as a result of an incident this evening, a man has suffered fatal injuries.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim who has died.

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation and we are working to establish the circumstances of exactly what has happened.

“We have a large scene-watch in place in the Bayswater Road area of Oxford and the adjacent park.

“Bayswater Road is currently closed from the crematorium to Waynflete Road, and this area, and the park is likely to remain cordoned off for a considerable period of time while our investigation continues.”

Detective Inspector Hind said there will be a “significant police presence” in the area in the coming days and urged anybody who has any concerns or information to please speak to officers in the area.

Anyone with any information should contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting incident reference 1694 of October 8.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier