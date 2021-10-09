Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Chris Packham and 100 children to deliver Buckingham Palace petition

By Press Association
October 9 2021, 2.50am
Chris Packham is calling for the royal family to re-wild their estates (Antonia Mixie Salter/PA)
Chris Packham is calling for the royal family to re-wild their estates (Antonia Mixie Salter/PA)

Wildlife expert Chris Packham and more than 100 children will be delivering a petition to Buckingham Palace calling on the royal family to re-wild their estates.

Accompanied by parents, the campaigners will carry the Wild Card campaign petition – signed by 100,000 people – from Green Park tube station in central London to the palace at 10am on Saturday.

They will be led by a jazz band, and participants include the choir SOS From The Kids, who featured on Britain’s Got Talent in 2019 and will be performing a song.

Broadcaster Mr Packham is due to make a speech outside the palace, while a four-metre-tall sculpture of a white stork will carry a huge envelope symbolising the petition in its beak.

The Wild Card campaign is urging the royal family, who it says own 1.4% of the land in the UK, to conserve nature on their estates before they appear as ambassadors at the Cop26 climate summit in November.

Building on an open letter to the Queen sent in June by more than 100 scientists and celebrities including Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, Kate Humble and Anita Rani, the petition highlights issues with royal land.

The campaign states that while the average tree coverage is 37% in the European Union, the Duchy of Cornwall estate owned by the Prince of Wales has only 6% tree coverage.

Ecologists believe the royal estates would naturally feature beavers, wolves, bison, wild boar, pine martens and white storks, which could be introduced if re-wilded, campaigners have said.

The Wild Card campaign more widely demands that 50% of the UK be fully re-wilded, calling on the royal family as the UK’s biggest landowner to act first.

Royal-owned territories include the Crown Estate and the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier