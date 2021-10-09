Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Iran’s first president after 1979 revolution dies aged 88

By Press Association
October 9 2021, 10.00am
Abolhassan Banisadr (AP)
Abolhassan Banisadr (AP)

Abolhassan Banisadr, Iran’s first president after the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, has died at the age of 88.

Mr Banisadr fled Tehran 16 months after taking office after being impeached for challenging the growing power of clerics as the nation became a theocracy.

Among a sea of black-robed Shia clerics, Mr Banisadr stood out for his western-style suits and a French background.

He confided to philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre that he believed he would be Iran’s first president some 15 years before it happened.

Abolhassan Banisadr in 1980
Mr Banisadr speaks at the Martyr’s Square in Tehran in 1980 (AP)

Those differences isolated him as the nationalist sought to instil a socialist-style economy in Iran underpinned by his deep Shia faith, instilled by his cleric father.

Mr Banisadr would never consolidate his grip on the government he supposedly led as events far beyond his control, like the US embassy hostage crisis and the invasion of Iran by Iraq, only added to the tumult that followed the revolution.

True power remained with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, whom Mr Banisadr worked with in exile in France and followed back to Tehran amid the revolution.

But Khomeini would toss Mr Banisadr aside after only 16 months in office, sending him fleeing back to Paris, where he would remain for decades.

“I was like a child watching my father slowly turn into an alcoholic,” Mr Banisadr later said of Khomeini. “The drug this time was power.”

The family of Mr Banisadr said on Saturday that he died at a Paris hospital after a long illness.

