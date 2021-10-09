Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing

By Press Association
October 9 2021, 10.25am Updated: October 9 2021, 11.37am
Police at the scene (Steve Parsons/PA)
A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a fatal stabbing in Oxford.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Bayswater Road, Barton, shortly before 6pm on Friday after receiving reports that a man had been stabbed.

The man, who detectives say was in his 30s, died at the scene.

Thames Valley Police said a man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the early hours of Saturday and is in custody.

The force believes the man and the victim knew each other.

A large crime scene remained in place on Saturday morning and there will be a visible police presence for the next few days.

Detective Inspector Nick Hind of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit said: “We have now made an arrest, and I would like to reassure the local community that we are making good progress in this investigation.

“It is understandable that incidents such as this cause great concern in the local community, but our officers at the scene are there to speak to should you have any concerns or information that you wish to raise.

Forensic officers at the scene
“Even though our investigation is in the very early stages, we do believe that the victim and offender were known to each other, and we don’t believe there to be a wider risk to the local community.

“However, there will be a continued, increased and very visible police presence in the area for some days to come while we piece together what has happened.

“Although formal identification of the victim has not yet taken place, we have identified and notified his next of kin, who are being supported by specially trained officers at this very difficult time.

“Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family and friends, who understandably are very distressed at this news.”

He urged witnesses to come forward to police by contacting 101, quoting incident reference 1694 of October 8.

