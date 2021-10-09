Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Two million across England have had third Covid-19 jab

By Press Association
October 9 2021, 1.06pm Updated: October 9 2021, 6.29pm
(Rick Walker/PA)
(Rick Walker/PA)

People eligible for a coronavirus booster jab are being urged to take up the offer, as officials said more than two million have been given in England so far.

Booster jabs are being given at least six months after a second dose.

NHS England said on Saturday that three weeks after the booster programme began, a total of 2.08 million top-ups have been administered.

It said these include third jabs given as boosters, and doses given to those people with severely weakened immune systems who might not have mounted a strong response to their initial jabs.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

The chief nursing officer for England said she had had her booster recently “to protect myself and those around me”.

Ruth May encouraged all those who are eligible to do the same.

She said: “It’s fantastic to see that just three weeks into the booster campaign, more than two million people have been quick to get their top-up in protection ahead of what will be a busy winter period for the NHS.

“Thanks to the incredible efforts of NHS staff who have been vaccinating at mosques, sports grounds and community centres, those who are eligible and most at risk from coronavirus have been able to get their booster shot.

“I have received my booster shot ahead of winter to protect myself and those around me – I would urge others to do the same. It is quick, effective and provides really important protection against the virus.”

People eligible for a booster jab include those aged 50 and over, frontline health and social care workers, and those aged between 16 and 49 with an underlying health condition putting them at greater risk from the virus.

Before the announcement on boosters last month, officials recommended a third dose be offered to people over 12 who were severely immunosuppressed at the time of their first or second dose, including people with leukaemia, advanced HIV and recent organ transplants.

