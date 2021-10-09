Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Swords clash and horses charge for re-enactment of Battle of Hastings

By Press Association
October 9 2021, 6.49pm
A clash during the Battle of Hastings re-enactment at Battle Abbey in Sussex (PA)
On the very spot where King Harold and his men did battle with William the Conqueror nearly 1,000 years ago, the sound of swords clashing rang out once again on Saturday.

Speartips glinted in the October sunshine as around 500 soldiers donned chainmail armour as they marched to the battlefield.

Although blades were blunter than they were in 1066, high drama was still on display as re-enactors clashed at the Battle of Hastings re-enactment.

The exhibition fight took place near the historic Battle Abbey in East Sussex ahead of the anniversary of the epic battle on Thursday.

Battle of Hastings re-enactment
A re-enactor playing the part of King Harold Godwinson (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Archers let loose their arrows and mounted cavalry charged across the green fields that once saw the fate of England decided.

One actor playing the unfortunate King Harold – without an arrow in his eye – was seen yelling to his troops, perhaps in an effort to inspire them to a different result than befell the real monarch in the 11th century.

The real Battle of Hastings saw thousands of troops clash as Harold and William vied for control of the English throne.

The power struggle followed the death of the childless King Edward the Confessor in January 1066.

