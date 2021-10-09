In Pictures: Speartips glint as re-enactors fight in the Battle of Hastings By Press Association October 9 2021, 7.04pm Re-enactors prepare for battle (Gareth Fuller/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An exhibition fight took place near historic Battle Abbey in East Sussex ahead of the anniversary of the epic Battle of Hastings on Thursday. Re-enactors clashed as they reimagined the real battle, which saw thousands of troops fight as Harold and William vied for control of the English throne. Re-enactors prepare for the battle (Gareth Fuller/PA) Re-enactors clash during the battle (Gareth Fuller/PA) Archers loose their arrows (Gareth Fuller/PA) (Gareth Fuller/PA) (Gareth Fuller/PA) (Gareth Fuller/PA) A re-enactor puts on his chainmail (Gareth Fuller/PA) A re-enactor playing the part of King Harold Godwinson talks to his army (Gareth Fuller/PA) Speartips glinted in the October sunshine (Gareth Fuller/PA) (Gareth Fuller/PA) (Gareth Fuller/PA) (Gareth Fuller/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Swords clash and horses charge for re-enactment of Battle of Hastings The Forgotten Battle: Dundee actor’s role in big-budget Netflix Dutch war epic