In Pictures: Speartips glint as re-enactors fight in the Battle of Hastings

An exhibition fight took place near historic Battle Abbey in East Sussex ahead of the anniversary of the epic Battle of Hastings on Thursday.

Re-enactors clashed as they reimagined the real battle, which saw thousands of troops fight as Harold and William vied for control of the English throne.

Re-enactors prepare for the battle (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Re-enactors clash during the battle (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Archers loose their arrows (Gareth Fuller/PA)

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

A re-enactor puts on his chainmail (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A re-enactor playing the part of King Harold Godwinson talks to his army (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Speartips glinted in the October sunshine (Gareth Fuller/PA)

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

(Gareth Fuller/PA)