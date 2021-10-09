Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Kurz to quit as Austrian chancellor amid corruption probe

By Press Association
October 9 2021, 7.16pm
Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (Lisa Leutner/AP)
Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (Lisa Leutner/AP)

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has said that he plans to step down in an effort to defuse a government crisis triggered by prosecutors’ announcement that he is a target of a corruption investigation.

The 35-year-old said he has proposed that Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg be his replacement.

Mr Kurz himself plans to become the head of his Austrian People’s Party’s parliamentary group.

Mr Kurz’s party had closed ranks behind him after the prosecutors’ announcement on Wednesday.

Austria Bribery Probe
People stage a protest against Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in Vienna (Lisa Leutner/AP)

But its junior coalition partner, the Greens, said that Mr Kurz could not remain as chancellor and demanded that his party nominate an “irreproachable person” to replace him.

Opposition leaders had called for Mr Kurz to go and planned to bring a no-confidence motion against him to parliament on Tuesday.

“What we need now are stable conditions,” Mr Kurz told reporters in Vienna. “So, in order to resolve the stalemate, I want to make way to prevent chaos and ensure stability.”

Mr Kurz and his close associates are accused of trying to secure his rise to the leadership of his party and the country with the help of manipulated polls and friendly reports in the media, financed with public money.

Mr Kurz, who became the People’s Party leader and then chancellor in 2017, has denied wrongdoing and until Saturday made clear he planned to stay on.

Austria-Bribery Probe
A demonstrator dresses up as Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (Lisa Leutner/AP)

In Saturday’s statement, he insisted again that the accusations against him “are false and I will be able to clear this up — I am deeply convinced of that”.

Mr Kurz said he will keep his party’s leadership as well as becoming its parliamentary group leader.

Mr Kurz’s first coalition with the far-right Freedom Party collapsed in 2019.

The chancellor pulled the plug after a video surfaced showing the Freedom Party’s leader at the time, Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, appearing to offer favours to a purported Russian investor.

