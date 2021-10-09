Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Woman taken to hospital after being hit by car and stabbed by driver

By Press Association
October 9 2021, 10.20pm
Police are investigating an incident that occurred at around 2:30pm on Saturday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police are investigating an incident that occurred at around 2:30pm on Saturday (Peter Byrne/PA)

A woman has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a car and then stabbed while with a child in Cumbria.

Police are investigating an incident that occurred at around 2:30pm on Saturday in the Woodend area in Egremont.

A red Kia Rio was in a collision with a woman in her forties and a boy of secondary school age.

The driver, a man in his twenties, left the car and assaulted the woman, leaving her with non-life threatening stab wounds to the arm.

She was later taken to Cumberland Infirmary Carlisle.

The child suffered minor injuries, he was taken to hospital as a precaution and discharged.

Police were later called at 2:44pm to a report of a single vehicle collision on St Bees Road involving a red Kio Rio.

Officers attended and located a man in his twenties in a woodland area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances and there was no threat to the wider public at the time.

