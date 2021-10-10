Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kim Kardashian West jokes about divorce and OJ Simpson in SNL hosting gig

By Press Association
October 10 2021, 5.45am
Kim Kardashian West joked about her divorce, sex tape and OJ Simpson during her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live (Ian West/PA)
Kim Kardashian West joked about her divorce, sex tape and OJ Simpson during her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

The reality TV star and billionaire businesswoman did not hold back on the long-running US sketch show and proved she was happy to poke fun at herself.

Taking to the stage at the famous Studio 8H in New York City while wearing a pink catsuit, Kardashian West opened the show with a nod to the intimate video which launched her career.

“I know, I’m surprised to see me here too,” she said in her monologue. “When they asked I was like, ‘you want me to host, why? I haven’t had a movie premiere in a really long time’. Actually, I only had that one movie come out and no-one told me it was even premiering.”

And in a gag about mother Kris Jenner’s supposed ruthless management of her daughters’ careers, she added: “It must’ve slipped my mom’s mind.”

Kardashian West said: “I am excited to be here tonight to show you guys I’m so much more than a pretty face – and good hair and great makeup and amazing boobs and a perfect butt.

“Basically, I’m just so much more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeons.”

Her mother’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, was next in the firing line.

Kardashian West said: “But the one thing I’m really proud of is that no-one can ever call me a gold digger. Honestly, I’m not even sure how you become one.

“So I asked my mom’s boyfriend Corey.”

The socialite and criminal justice campaigner said how delighted she was to follow in her father’s footsteps in pursuing a legal career.

Robert Kardashian was best-known as Simpson’s lawyer during his 1995 murder trial – and the jokes soon flowed about the controversial former football player.

Kardashian West joked it was her father who introduced her to a black person for the first time – inviting the audience to “take a stab in the dark at who it was”.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York
Kim Kardashian West joked about her divorce from Kanye West during her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live (PA)

Referencing the continued mystery surrounding the murders of Simpson’s ex-wife and her friend, she added: “OJ does leave mark – or several – or none at all, I still don’t know.”

Next came a gag about the name Karen and its modern usage to describe a rude white woman.

Kardashian West said her mother “somehow” knew to avoid the name, then added: “I don’t know how she saw that one coming but not Caitlyn.”

Another gag was aimed at husband Kanye West and former step-parent Caitlyn, both of whom have had failed bids for political office over the last 12 months.

Kardashian West said: “I’m not running for president – we can’t have three failed politicians in this family.”

And joking about her divorce, Kardashian West described West as “the best rapper of all time” and the richest black man in America.

The reason she split from the father of her four children was “his personality”, she said.

The show’s traditional cold open sketch poked fun at the US Congress hearings into Facebook’s alleged malfeasance.

Senators were portrayed as bumbling technophobes while attempting to quiz whistleblower Frances Haugen.

