Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Taiwan rejects China’s ‘path’ amid National Day show of military force

By Press Association
October 10 2021, 7.36am Updated: October 10 2021, 2.24pm
Thunder Tiger Aerobatics Team fly over Taipei during Taiwan’s National Day celebrations (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)
Thunder Tiger Aerobatics Team fly over Taipei during Taiwan’s National Day celebrations (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

Taiwan’s president has vowed to defend the island from China’s increasing pressure for reunification, following a week of unprecedented tensions with Beijing.

Speaking at the country’s National Day celebrations on Sunday, a rare show of Taiwanese defence capabilities in the annual parade underlined Tsai Ing-wen’s promise to resist Chinese military threats.

“We will do our utmost to prevent the status quo from being unilaterally altered,” she said.

Taiwan National Day
President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech during Taiwan’s National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

“We will continue to bolster our national defence and demonstrate our determination to defend ourselves in order to ensure that nobody can force Taiwan to take the path China has laid out for us.”

China claims Taiwan as part of its national territory although the island has been self-ruled since it split from the Communist-ruled mainland in 1949 after a long civil war.

Ms Tsai emphasised the island’s vibrant democracy in contrast with Beijing’s deeply authoritarian, single-party Communist state.

“The path that China has laid out offers neither a free and democratic way of life for Taiwan, nor sovereignty for our 23 million people,” she said.

Taiwan National Day
The military honour guard perform in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

A choir of singers from Taiwan’s various indigenous tribes opened the ceremony in front of the Presidential Office Building in the centre of the capital, Taipei.

Surveys show Taiwanese overwhelmingly favour their current de-facto independent state and strongly reject unification with China, which has vowed to bring the island under its control, by military force if necessary.

Ms Tsai rarely singles out China in her public speeches, but on Sunday she acknowledged the increasing tensions that Taiwan has faced as Chinese military harassment intensified in the past year. Since September last year, China has flown fighter jets towards Taiwan more than 800 times.

Since last Friday, China has sent a record-breaking number of fighter jets towards international airspace close to Taiwan.

Taiwan National Day
Helicopters fly over the Presidential Office Building in Taipei during National Day celebrations (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

The island has strengthened its unofficial ties with countries like Japan, Australia and the US in the face of these perceived threats.

“But the more we achieve, the greater the pressure we face from China,” Ms Tsai said in her speech.

Following the address, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence showed off a range of weaponry including missile launchers and armoured vehicles, while fighter jets and helicopters soared overhead.

These included a formation of F-16, Indigenous Defence Fighters and Mirage 2000s, which left wide white contrails in their wake.

China Anniversary Xi Speech
Chinese President Xi Jinping said reunification with Taiwan ‘must be realised’ (Andy Wong/AP)

The show of air power was followed by a group of CM32 tanks, and later by trucks carrying missile systems.

Ms Tsai said Taiwan wants to contribute to peaceful regional development, even as the situation becomes “more tense and complex” in the Indo-Pacific.

On Saturday, China’s leader, Xi Jinping, said reunification with Taiwan “must be realised”, while claiming that “peaceful” reunification is possible.

“No-one should under-estimate the Chinese people’s strong determination, will and capability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he declared.

Taiwan National Day
Taiwanese Olympic athletes take part in the National Day celebrations (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office issued a statement on Sunday in response to Ms Tsai’s speech, saying that her party, the Democratic Progressive Party, was “the source of turbulence and tension in cross-strait relations, and the biggest threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait”.

Sunday’s parade in Taipei also featured Taiwan’s Olympic athletes who won medals at the Tokyo Games, as well as public health officials, including those who staff a daily press conference about the pandemic, wearing their distinctive neon yellow-edged vests.

Ms Tsai also called on other legislative parties to put aside politics in order to push for the reform of the island’s constitution, a document created by the then-ruling Nationalist Party in 1947 before it lost power and fled China ahead of the Communist takeover two years later.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]