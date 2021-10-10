In Pictures: Alpacas ensure turkeys are safe – at least until Christmas

An error occurred. Please try again.

Turkeys and alpacas may not seem like the most obvious field friends, but a farm in Berkshire has found the four-legged camelids are the perfect answer to protect their flocks ahead of Christmas.

The free-range turkeys at Copas Traditional Turkeys farm in Cookham, near Maidenhead, are watched over by alpacas as they wander their habitat, in an effort to deter foxes and other predators.

The PA news agency was invited along to see the watchful herd at work.

(Steve Parsons/PA)

(Steve Parsons/PA)

(Steve Parsons/PA)

(Steve Parsons/PA)

(Steve Parsons/PA)

(Steve Parsons/PA)

In past years the farm had suffered hundreds of turkey deaths when foxes and other pests had found their way in.

(Steve Parsons/PA)

(Steve Parsons/PA)

(Steve Parsons/PA)

(Steve Parsons/PA)

(Steve Parsons/PA)

The alpaca guards were introduced in 2015. The family farm has been in the turkey business since 1957.

(Steve Parsons/PA)

(Steve Parsons/PA)

(Steve Parsons/PA)