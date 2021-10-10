Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In Pictures: Alpacas ensure turkeys are safe – at least until Christmas

By Press Association
October 10 2021, 10.01am
Turkeys are guarded from foxes by alpacas at Copas Traditional Turkeys farm in Cookham, near Maidenhead (Steve Parsons/PA)
Turkeys are guarded from foxes by alpacas at Copas Traditional Turkeys farm in Cookham, near Maidenhead (Steve Parsons/PA)

Turkeys and alpacas may not seem like the most obvious field friends, but a farm in Berkshire has found the four-legged camelids are the perfect answer to protect their flocks ahead of Christmas.

The free-range turkeys at Copas Traditional Turkeys farm in Cookham, near Maidenhead, are watched over by alpacas as they wander their habitat, in an effort to deter foxes and other predators.

The PA news agency was invited along to see the watchful herd at work.

In past years the farm had suffered hundreds of turkey deaths when foxes and other pests had found their way in.

The alpaca guards were introduced in 2015. The family farm has been in the turkey business since 1957.

