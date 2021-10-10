Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

What was said as Lewis Hamilton clashed with Mercedes team over strategy call

By Press Association
October 10 2021, 5.18pm Updated: October 10 2021, 5.26pm
Lewis Hamilton was furious with his team’s strategy (Umit Bektas/AP)
Lewis Hamilton was furious with his team’s strategy (Umit Bektas/AP)

Lewis Hamilton launched a volley of accusatory messages at his Mercedes team during Sunday’s Turkish Grand Prix.

The world champion dropped from third to fifth after he was called in for new tyres against his wishes.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the key radio flashpoints between Hamilton and his race engineer, Peter Bonnington.

After leader Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton’s rival Max Verstappen stopped for new intermediate tyres, Mercedes wanted to call Hamilton in on lap 42 of 58.

Bonnington: “Box, box.”

Hamilton: “Why?”

Bonnington: “New inters are the way to go, we are under threat.”

Hamilton: “I don’t think it is, man.”

Hamilton: “It feels like we should stay out, man.”

Bonnington: “We will stay out one more lap to give us a bit more thinking time.”

Hamilton’s Mercedes pit crew then retreated to the garage, with the Briton in fourth.

Hamilton: “Will these tyres last to the end?

Bonnington: “We are debating if these will last until the dry (tyres).”

Hamilton is asked for his opinion on the state of his rubber. At this stage, only Hamilton, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon have not stopped for new intermediates.

Bonnington: “OK, Lewis, could you update us on the tyres?”

Hamilton: “I am sliding around, but it is OK.”

On lap 47, Bottas passes Leclerc for the lead and the Ferrari driver stops. Hamilton is promoted to third. But on lap 50, Mercedes call him in.

Bonnington: “OK, Lewis, so we think we should box this lap.”

Hamilton: “Are you sure? OK.”

Hamilton drops behind Sergio Perez and Leclerc and emerges in fifth, ahead of AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly.

Bonnington: “Gasly, three (seconds) behind.”

Hamilton: “F***, man, why did you give up that space?”

Bonnington: “It looked like we were going to lose position anyway.”

Hamilton’s anger intensified.

Hamilton: “What position am I in, man?”

Bonnington: “Currently P5.”

Hamilton: “We shouldn’t have come in, man. We have got massive graining (on the new tyres). I TOLD YOU.”

Bonnington: “Copy, Lewis, we were losing time to Perez but we will chat about it later.”

After the chequered flag, Bonnington apologised to Hamilton.

Bonnington: “OK, Lewis, so that is P5. Sorry about that. We will have to chat to you, talk you through the call.”

Hamilton did not respond.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]