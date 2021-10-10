Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
George Clooney reflects on ‘lighter’ new film The Tender Bar at UK premiere

By Press Association
October 10 2021, 10.43pm Updated: October 10 2021, 11.28pm
George Clooney at The Tender Bar premiere (Jonathan Brady/PA)
George Clooney at The Tender Bar premiere (Jonathan Brady/PA)

George Clooney has said his new movie The Tender Bar gave him a welcome break from the “pretty dark” types of film he normally works on.

The Hollywood star, who directed the film, appeared on the red carpet for its UK premiere on Sunday at the London Film Festival.

The coming-of-age film, which is based on a book of the same name by J.R. Moehringer, tells the story of a boy who seeks father figures at a bar run by his uncle.

Clooney told the PA news agency: “Most of the films I do are pretty dark and this one felt light and it felt like the world was pretty dark so I wanted to work on something that was a little lighter, you know.”

He added it was a good script and “you don’t get to read a lot of good scripts in your life”.

The Tender Bar premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
The actor and his wife Amal Clooney (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“So I read it and I thought it was a good script and I thought I knew how to do it and I also kind of felt like I wanted to work on a film like this,” Clooney said.

Clooney appeared on the red carpet for the event at the Royal Festival Hall with his wife Amal Clooney.

The Tender Bar stars Ben Affleck as bar owner Charlie in the film, which is set in New York, while Tye Sheridan will play his nephew J.R.

The Tender Bar premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
Lily Rabe and George Clooney (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Lily Rabe, who plays the boy’s mother, said Clooney was “the right guy for this story”.

“I felt there was simplicity in the story and I so admired the story that George was telling,” she told PA.

She said her character has an “incredible will”, adding: “She’s incredibly resilient, she keeps getting knocked down.

“Her circumstances aren’t great but she really has this optimism that I was so attracted to.

The Tender Bar premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
George Clooney arrives for the UK premiere of The Tender Bar (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“George is similar. He’s a very optimistic guy so he was just the right guy for this story.”

The Tender Bar will be in cinemas on December 22 before being made available on Amazon Prime Video.

