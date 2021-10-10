Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK to lead detector development for powerful new particle collider

By Press Association
October 11 2021, 12.38am
(Cern)
(Cern)

The UK will lead the work to design detectors needed for the next powerful particle accelerator.

The Electron-Ion Collider (EIC) will be built at Brookhaven National Laboratory, America, with the aim of providing answers to some of the most fundamental questions in science on the nature of matter.

Nuclear and particle physicists in the UK will be leading preliminary work to help design the detectors at the new facility.

This will be done through £3 million funding from the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC).

The EIC will allow scientists to image, in exquisite detail, the quarks and gluons that are found inside protons and atomic nuclei.

They will be able to study not only how they are distributed but also how they move and interact with one another.

The research will revolutionise our understanding of the strong interaction – one of the fundamental forces of nature.

This force governs the behaviour of hadrons – the family of subatomic particles that includes protons and neutrons – and is behind more than 99% of the visible mass of the universe.

Scientists will use the EIC to try to find out how the strong interaction works as a glue to hold matter together.

Over two and a half years, the UK will lead the development of some of the detector technologies that will enable the science.

Justin O’Byrne, STFC associate director, nuclear physics, said: “The UK nuclear physics community is a small yet highly impactful research community, and is international recognised for its leadership and expertise.

“This early work will ultimately influence the capabilities and the scope of the experiment, and therefore the results that will come out of it.

“Through this funding, we are positioning UK scientists to take a strong leadership role in influencing what the EIC detectors will be.”

The EIC is like a high-energy electron microscope but with the ability to explore the internal structure of protons and nuclei.

Detectors must be able to pick up the scattered electrons and any particles produced in each collision with high precision.

This allows scientists to construct an accurate picture of what is found inside.

Construction of the accelerator and its detectors is expected to begin in  2023/24, once the technical design is complete.

The first-year funding was approved under the UK Research and Innovation Infrastructure Fund.

