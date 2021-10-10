Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Travel opened up between UK and dozens of long-haul destinations

By Press Association
October 11 2021, 12.44am Updated: October 11 2021, 6.14am
Travel between the UK and dozens of long-haul destinations such as South Africa and Mexico will be opened up from Monday (Steve Parsons/PA)
Travel between the UK and dozens of long-haul destinations such as South Africa and Mexico will be opened up from Monday (Steve Parsons/PA)

Travel between the UK and dozens of long-haul destinations such as Mexico and South Africa has opened up.

Forty-seven countries were removed from the red list at 4am on Monday, meaning arrivals from those locations will no longer need to spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel.

Meanwhile the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) lifted its advice against non-essential travel to a further 42 countries and territories due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This follows the removal of travel advisories to 41 locations last week.

The changes make it easier for people to obtain travel insurance for trips to those destinations.

They are part of a new policy to stop advising Britons to avoid all but essential travel to non-red list countries on Covid-19 grounds except in “exceptional circumstances”, such as if the local healthcare system is overwhelmed.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said this allows people to “exercise personal responsibility”, while Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has claimed “restoring people’s confidence in travel is key to rebuilding our economy”.

Countries affected by both the easing of travel advisories and the reduction in the red list include Argentina, Chile, Cuba, Indonesia, Mexico, Nepal, the Philippines, South Africa and Thailand.

The travel industry welcomed the changes and reported a spike in demand from customers.

The sector has blamed quarantine and testing requirements for limiting its recovery.

Just seven countries will remain on the red list from Monday, all in Latin America.

They are Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela.

People arriving from those locations will still be required to enter a quarantine hotel at a cost of £2,285 for solo travellers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]