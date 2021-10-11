Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – October 11

By Press Association
October 11 2021, 2.14am
What the papers say – October 11 (PA)
What the papers say – October 11 (PA)

A range of stories lead the papers at the start of the working week, including a dispute over energy, the Prime Minister’s holiday and success for boxer Tyson Fury in Las Vegas.

The Times carries the headline “Ministers clash over help for factories”, reporting the Treasury accused business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng of “making things up” when he said he was speaking to Rishi Sunak about helping businesses deal with high energy prices.

The Treasury “slaps down Kwarteng”, according to the front of The Daily Telegraph, with the paper saying major factories have said they could be days away from closure due to increasing energy costs.

“Look Who’s Not Talking” writes Metro, as a “war of words” erupts in Whitehall.

And the i writes of a “gas price clash”, adding fears of factories closing in days have sent “shockwaves” through Government.

Kraft Heinz chief executive Miguel Patricio saying higher prices for food, temporarily caused by the energy crisis, are here to stay leads the Daily Express.

Elsewhere, NHS staff facing a “growing tide of abuse” caused by frustration at long waits for care leads The Guardian.

The Daily Mail writes there is one GP for every 2,000 patients, adding there is a “postcode lottery” for those seeking primary care.

The Independent leads with concern at the number of people suffering from long Covid by Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

The Sun leads with celebrations for Tyson Fury after he retained his WBC heavyweight title in a “titanic clash” with Deontay Wilder.

The Daily Mirror writes Boris Johnson is on holiday in a villa owned by former MP and now peer Zac Goldsmith.

The Financial Times writes Sanjeev Gupta has agreed a restructuring of his Australian steelworks and will put £50 million into his UK plants.

And the Daily Star writes a “polar vortex” is en route to Britain.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier