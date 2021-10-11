Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
October 11 2021, 5.08am Updated: October 11 2021, 8.17am
Tyson Fury beat Deontay Wilder (Chase Stevens/AP)
Tyson Fury clambered off the canvas to claim victory in a thrilling third world heavyweight title meeting with Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.

There were thrills aplenty at Hampden Park, where Scott McTominay’s late winner saw Scotland past Israel, while England coasted to a predictable victory in Andorra.

Lewis Hamilton was left raging as he let slip his Formula One World Championship lead in Istanbul, while St Helens celebrated another rugby league Grand Final success.

Here, PA Media looks at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Fury Wilder Boxing
Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round in Las Vegas (Chase Stevens/AP)
Scotland v Israel – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group F – Hampden Park
Scott McTominay grabbed a last minute winner as Scotland beat Israel at Hampden Park (Jane Barlow/PA)
Andorra v England – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group I – Estadi Nacional
England eased to a 5-0 World Cup qualifying win in Andorra (Nick Potts/PA)
Turkey F1 GP Auto Racing
Valtteri Bottas claimed victory in the Turkish Grand Prix in Istanbul (Umit Bektas/AP)
Turkey F1 GP Auto Racing
Lewis Hamilton lost his F1 World Championship lead in Istanbul (Umit Bektas/AP)
Catalans Dragons v St Helens – Betfred Super League – Grand Final – Old Trafford
St Helens sunk Catalans Dragons to win the Betfred Super League Grand Final (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United v Manchester City – FA Women’s Super League – Leigh Sports Village
The WSL’s Manchester derby ended in a 2-2 draw at Leigh Sports Village (Martin Rickett/PA)
France Spain Nations League Soccer
Kylian Mbappe’s late goal gave France victory over Spain in the Nations League (Luca Bruno/AP)
BNP Paribas Open – Day Two – Indian Wells
Emma Raducanu was beaten by Alaksandra Sasnovich on her return to action in Indian Wells (PA Media)
Saracens v Newcastle Falcons – Gallagher Premiership – StoneX Stadium
Saracens marked their Premiership homecoming by hitting back from behind to beat Newcastle (John Walton/PA)
Indian Wells Tennis
Andy Murray battled to victory over Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells (Mark J. Terrill/AP)
Liam Smtih v Anthony Fowler – M&S Bank Arena
Liam Smith knocked out Anthony Fowler in their super-welterweight showdown in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Curragh – Sunday October 10th
Shane Foley piloted Line Out to victory in the Paddy Power Irish Cesarewitch (Brian Lawless/PA)
Atlanta Falcons v New York Jets – NFL London Games 2021 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
New York Jets edged past the Atlanta Falcons in London (Bradley Collyer/PA)

