Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Being a parent holds back working women from promotion, study suggests

By Press Association
October 11 2021, 6.50am
Virtually everyone surveyed by the charity said work-life balance was a top priority (PA)
Virtually everyone surveyed by the charity said work-life balance was a top priority (PA)

Two in five working mothers believe being a parent is holding them back from promotion in their job, new research suggests.

A third of mothers said people who worked the longest hours were most respected by senior managers in their organisation, according to a report.

Working Families said its study among 755 parents with young children found that almost half did not believe senior leaders in their organisation were positive role models for achieving a good work-life balance.

Virtually everyone surveyed by the charity said work-life balance was a top priority and would influence their next choice of job.

The charity is promoting innovations to help working parents during its National Work Life Week, which starts on Monday.

Jane van Zyl, chief executive of Working Families, said: “It’s depressing to see that in 2021 so many women still find that being a parent stops them getting promoted at work. Half of people caring for another family member find their caring responsibilities do the same.

“So much talent and so many diverse perspectives are being lost because too many businesses can’t move past outdated workplace cultures.

“While increasingly high numbers of managers and leaders recognise the benefits of family-friendly ways of working, there are still pockets of resistance across sectors.

“But the experience of the pandemic has speeded up a shift in how many of us want to work, and those resisting positive change will find it comes back to bite them – 85% of working parents told us that they would prioritise work-life balance when looking for their next role.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier