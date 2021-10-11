Early results show record low turnout in Iraqi election

An error occurred. Please try again.

Preliminary results show that the turnout on Sunday’s election in Iraq was just 41% – a record low, down from 44% in the 2018 poll.

The results from the Iraqi election committee signal widespread dissatisfaction and distrust in this weekend’s vote for a new parliament.

The election was held months ahead of schedule as a concession to a youth-led popular uprising against corruption and mismanagement in the country.

A Shia cleric casts his vote (AP)

But the vote was marred by widespread apathy and a boycott by many of the same young activists who thronged the streets of Baghdad and Iraq’s southern provinces in late 2019, calling for change and fresh elections.

Tens of thousands of people protested in late 2019 and early 2020, and were met by security forces firing live ammunition and tear gas. More than 600 were killed and thousands injured within just a few months.

Although authorities gave in and called the early elections, the death toll and the heavy-handed crackdown – as well as a string of targeted assassinations – prompted many protesters to later call for a boycott of the vote.

An election worker opens a ballot box after the polls closed in Baghdad (AP)

More definitive results are expected later on Monday, but negotiations to choose a prime minister tasked with forming a government are expected to drag on for weeks or even months.

The election was the sixth held since the fall of Saddam Hussein after the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Many were sceptical that independent candidates from the protest movement stood a chance against well-entrenched parties and politicians, many of them backed by powerful armed militias.

A woman shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote inside a polling station in the country’s parliamentary elections in Basra (AP)

There was a marked reluctance among young Iraqis – the country’s largest demographic – to get out and vote.

Many said the election would only bring back the same faces and parties responsible for the corruption and mismanagement that has plagued Iraq for decades. The problems have left the country with crumbling infrastructure, growing poverty and rising unemployment rates.

Groups drawn from Iraq’s majority Shia Muslim factions are expected to come out on top, with a tight race expected between the country’s influential Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, and the Fatah Alliance, led by paramilitary leader Hadi al-Ameri.

Voters look for their names on a list during parliamentary elections (AP)

The Fatah Alliance is comprised of parties and affiliated with the Popular Mobilisation Forces, an umbrella group of mostly pro-Iranian Shia militias that rose to prominence during the war against the Sunni extremist Islamic State group (IS).

It includes some of the most hard-line Iranian-backed factions, such as the Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia.

Mr al-Sadr is also close to Iran, but publicly rejects its political influence.

The poll came months ahead of schedule in response to a popular uprising against corruption and mismanagement (AP)

Under Iraq’s laws, the party that wins the most seats gets to choose the country’s next prime minister, but it is unlikely any of the competing coalitions can secure a clear majority.

That will require a lengthy process involving backroom negotiations to select a consensus prime minister and agree on a new coalition government.

Iraq’s current prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, has played a key role as a mediator in the region’s crises, particularly between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Many in the region and beyond will be watching to see if he will secure a second term.

The new parliament will also elect Iraq’s next president.