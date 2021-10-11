Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Man, 34, admits to manslaughter of hotelier Sir Richard Sutton

By Press Association
October 11 2021, 10.52am Updated: October 11 2021, 11.02am
Court artist sketch from April by Elizabeth Cook of Thomas Schreiber, 34, right, who has admitted the manslaughter of Sir Richard Sutton (PA)
A 34-year-old man has admitted the manslaughter of millionaire hotelier Sir Richard Sutton but denied his murder.

Thomas Schreiber, of Gillingham, Dorset, also entered a not guilty plea at Winchester Crown Court to the attempted murder of his mother Anne Schreiber, who was Sir Richard’s partner.

He also pleaded guilty to driving a Range Rover dangerously on the A303, A4 and M3.

Sir Richard Sutton death
Victim Sir Richard Sutton owned a string of leading hotels in London (PA)

Rob Welling, prosecuting, told the court that the manslaughter plea was not acceptable to the Crown Prosecution Service and the case would proceed to trial on November 29. The judge, Mr Justice Garnham, remanded Schreiber in custody until then.

Police were called to an address in Higher Langham, near Gillingham, Dorset, at 7.30pm on April 7. They found Sir Richard, who owned a string of top hotels in London, and Ms Schreiber with serious injuries.

Sir Richard, 83, was pronounced dead at the scene at about 9.15pm. An initial post-mortem examination indicated that the cause of death was stab wounds to his chest, police previously said.

Ms Schreiber was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

Sir Richard was listed at number 435 in the Sunday Times Rich List last year, with an estimated family fortune of £301 million – a rise of £83 million on the previous year.

The guide said Sir Richard’s company owned London hotels the Sheraton Grand Park Lane and the Athenaeum, plus three smaller venues.

He had an extensive property and farming portfolio, including the 6,500-acre Benham Estate in west Berkshire and the Stainton Estate in Lincolnshire.

