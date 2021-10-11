Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In Pictures: Heroes and villains converge on New York for Comic Con

By Press Association
October 11 2021, 11.09am Updated: October 11 2021, 12.07pm
Fans all dressed as Spider-Man gather during New York Comic Con (Charles Sykes/AP)
New York’s slow return to normality as the pandemic retreats has continued with an in-person Comic Con gathering of costumed characters who have never had any problems with complying with mask mandates.

Rather like the UN General Assembly in the same city, the gathering provides the opportunity for allies to mingle with friends and foes – although in a slightly more colourful spectacle than the one at the UN HQ nearby.

Someone dressed as Batman spreads his wings (Charles Sykes/AP)
One of Batman's adversaries, the Joker, also made an appearance (Charles Sykes/AP)
Batman got the chance to rub shoulders with the Joker in a rare display of unity although some fake fights did break out among those who attended in what would have been a breach of social distancing rules in previous times.

A cluster of Spider-Men and a cloud of Batmen were joined by creatures from Star Wars, Sesame Street and The Lord Of The Rings while the Ghostbusters did not have far to travel from their fire station home in the city.

The Ghost Rider was another costume choice (Charles Sykes/AP)
There was Carnage at Comic Con (Charles Sykes/AP)
A mock fight breaks out (Charles Sykes/AP)
The Jacob K Javits Convention Centre, the glass-ceilinged venue booked by Hillary Clinton for the victory rally-turned wake she never eventually turned up at in 2016 as she was vanquished by Donald Trump, was once again the scene for drama.

It was inevitable given the enmity between some of the characters that there would be skirmishes although they mostly seemed to be good-natured encounters.

The Ghostbusters were deployed from their New York base for the occasion while there really was a Baby Yoda crawling on the floor among larger characters.

2021 NY Comic Con – Day 4
When there’s something strange in your neighbourhood, who are you going to call? (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
And there really was a Baby Yoda (Charles Sykes/AP)
2021 NY Comic Con – Day 4
Some people will bend over backwards to be a Black Widow (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Superman was careful to respect Covid rules (Charles Sykes/AP)
Characters from far-off galaxies mingled with long-time companions Bert and Ernie from Sesame Street.

Superman, who unlike Batman and Spider-Man is usually willing to show his face, did comply with a mask-wearing requirement for the purposes of coronavirus prevention.

Jawas from Star Wars strike a pose during New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Centre (Charles Sykes/AP)
2021 NY Comic Con – Day 3
Gollum and Frodo Baggins from The Lord Of The Rings were also depicted (Charles Sykes/AP)
Some attended in the guise of wrestlers Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
A steampunk Batman poses (Charles Sykes/AP)
Visitors dressed as Bert and Ernie from Sesame Street (Charles Sykes/AP)
