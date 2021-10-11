Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Austria’s new chancellor takes the reins of power

By Press Association
October 11 2021, 12.53pm
The new Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg (Lisa Leutner/AP)
The new Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg (Lisa Leutner/AP)

Austria’s new chancellor has taken the reins of power, two days after Sebastian Kurz resigned amid corruption allegations.

Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen swore in Alexander Schallenberg, currently the foreign minister, as chancellor.

Career diplomat Michael Linhart became the country’s new foreign minister, Austrian news agency APA reported.

Mr Kurz, 35, announced on Saturday that he would step aside to defuse a political crisis triggered by prosecutors’ announcement that he is one of the targets of an investigation into suspected bribery and breach of trust.

The conservative Mr Kurz’s junior coalition partners, the Greens, had demanded his replacement.

Sebastian Kurz (Darko Bandic/AP)
Sebastian Kurz (Darko Bandic/AP)

Mr Kurz denies any wrongdoing.

Mr Kurz and his close associates are accused of trying to secure his rise to the leadership of his party and the country with the help of manipulated polls and friendly media reports, financed with public money.

Mr Kurz became the leader of his Austrian People’s Party and then chancellor in 2017.

Although he is stepping down as chancellor, he is keeping his role as party leader and becoming the head of its parliamentary group, keeping him at the heart of Austrian politics while he fights the corruption allegations.

Mr Kurz responded to the demand for an untainted new leader by proposing Mr Schallenberg, 52, a move that the Greens accepted.

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (Lisa Leutner/AP)
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (Lisa Leutner/AP)

Mr Schallenberg has been loyal to Mr Kurz and shares his hard line on curbing migration, but has a background in diplomacy rather than party politics.

Mr Van der Bellen lauded the two new leaders’ experience in representing Austria abroad in the past, but also stressed the responsibility they have in restoring the Austrian people’s confidence in the country’s government.

“We all expect that the government will go back to work and moves things forward together,” Mr Van der Bellen said.

Mr Schallenberg served as the country’s foreign minister since 2019, while Mr Linhart was Austria’s ambassador to France until he was called back to Vienna on the weekend to take on the foreign minister’s post.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier