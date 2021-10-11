Jury sworn to hear murder trial of teenager By Press Association October 11 2021, 1.08pm A general view of Gloucester Crown Court (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A jury has been sworn to hear the trial of a 15-year-old accused of murdering another teenager. The youth, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is accused of killing 17-year-old Joshua Hall at Cam Sports Club in Dursley, Gloucestershire, on April 16 this year. The jury of seven men and five women were selected ahead of the trial beginning on Tuesday at Gloucester Crown Court. Joshua Hall, 17, died in an incident at Cam sports club in Dursley, Gloucestershire in April (Gloucestershire Police/PA) Trial judge Mr Justice Chamberlain outlined to the jury their role and his role and then told them to return on Tuesday morning for the case to begin. Richard Smith QC is appearing for the prosecution, while Edward Brown QC represents the defendant. The trial was adjourned until Tuesday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Veteran accused over fatal shooting does not accept he fired shots, trial told Teenage gang attack victim died from gunshot fired by 14-year-old, court told Double murderer ‘controlled by evil spirits’ loses bid to seek retrial Fife athletics coach jailed for eight years for ‘monstrous’ rape and sexual abuse