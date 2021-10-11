Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Gareth Southgate to make changes for England’s World Cup qualifier with Hungary

By Press Association
October 11 2021, 4.33pm
Gareth Southgate will make changes to his England side for the visit of Hungary (John Walton/PA)
Gareth Southgate will make changes to his England side for the visit of Hungary (John Walton/PA)

England manager Gareth Southgate intends to make changes for Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Hungary at Wembley.

Group I leaders England need a maximum of five points from their remaining three games to secure their place at Qatar 2022.

Southgate made good use of his squad as a number of fringe players featured in Saturday’s 5-0 thrashing of minnows Andorra but a number of his first-choice side could now return.

England were comfortable winners against Andorra
England were comfortable winners against Andorra (Nick Potts/PA)

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Southgate said: “We will definitely make changes. We have got a very strong squad and part of the reason we made the changes we did the other night is there were some specific profile of players we thought could help us win the game.

“Also, we want the squad to feel involved and it is important they know they are valued, that they can contribute.

“It wasn’t a friendly the other night, there were qualification points resting on it and those games have gone wrong in the past.

“I was really pleased with the quality of the performance as well as the application. We are hitting a really consistent level of performance, which is great to see.”

Phil Foden caught the eye on Saturday
Phil Foden caught the eye on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)

Southgate was asked if the outstanding performance of Phil Foden in midfield against Andorra had given him a selection headache.

“I have a headache and I commit a crime every time I pick a team,” he said. “It is very difficult every time.

“We have so many good players and such good, strong competition for places. There were lots of players that did their own confidence and their own reputations a lot of good and that is pleasing to see.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier