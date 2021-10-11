Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mason Mount laughs off suggestion he could win Ballon d’Or following nomination

By Press Association
October 11 2021, 6.24pm
England and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has been shortlisted for the Ballon D’Or (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Mason Mount admits it is “special” to be nominated for the Ballon d’Or – but laughed off the suggestion he could win the prestigious award.

The Chelsea midfielder was named on the 30-man shortlist for the gong handed out by France Football to the best player in the world.

Mount is joined on the list by England team-mates Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling as well as the usual candidates such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

“I probably found out at exactly the same time as everyone else so to see that and be alongside those names, it is obviously a dream.

“I think for all the years that you work hard, dedicate and then see something like that – it shows that it pays off and it’s just the start, it doesn’t stop now.”

Asked if he could win the Ballon d’Or, however, Mount replied with a laugh, adding: “I doubt it, but you never know.

Mount came on as England won in Andorra.
Mount came on as England won in Andorra (Nick Potts/PA)

“The most important thing for me is that I continue to keep trying to hit the levels that I have set before and go even further, that has always been my mentality and hopefully that continues.”

Mount came off the bench as England won 5-0 in Andorra on Saturday night to move a step closer to ensuring qualification to the 2022 World Cup.

He will be hoping to be in from the start as Hungary visit Wembley on Tuesday night as he lauded the competitive nature of the England squad.

“If you look at England’s YouTube of us training, you see how competitive it is,” he said.

“We are a very close group of players so anytime we are in training or competing against each other, we want to win.

“Having that healthy competition going into a tournament or any game is very good. We’re very close and we go into every game knowing our roles and responsibilities.

“If you look at the leaders we’ve got in the group, they wouldn’t let that mentality drop at all.

“As a group, how close we are, we set that standard so high. We don’t ever want to drop below that.”

