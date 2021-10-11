Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Quitting not an option if Hungary lose to England – manager Marco Rossi

By Press Association
October 11 2021, 8.46pm
Marco Rossi insisted he has no thoughts of resigning if Hungary lose to England (Trenka Attila/PA)
Marco Rossi has no thoughts of resigning if Hungary lose to England (Trenka Attila/PA)

Marco Rossi has insisted quitting will not be an option even if Hungary lose to England at Wembley in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier.

Hungary have lost three of their last four matches, suffering home and away defeats to Albania allied to a 4-0 thrashing by England.

Qualification for Qatar 2022 already appears out of reach ahead of Hungary’s clash with England, but Italian manager Rossi remains undaunted.

“In a coach’s job, if the results don’t come he has two options: either give up and leave or keep fighting,” said Rossi.

“I’ve never been the type to give up and I don’t want to start that tomorrow night either.

“I will fight to find our way back.”

Parma defender Botond Balogh has been called up to the Hungary senior squad after injury to Willi Orban.

“We will have to play flawlessly – we have seen what the consequences are for teams who cannot manage this against England,” said Rossi.

Englandis Bukayo Saka (left) and Hungary's Attila Szalai shake hands
England eased past Hungary 4-0 last month (Attila Trenka/PA)

“We know our opponent’s playing power, so tactical preparation is important.

“But we have also worked a lot on the psychological aspect of how to get up from recent matches.

“We know the differences between the two teams. I have to use the experience gained in the first match and my players have to follow the tactical instructions all the way through.”

