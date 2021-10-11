Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

The Crown’s Emma Corrin lands latest TV role

By Press Association
October 11 2021, 10.33pm
Emma Corrin’s latest TV role will be as a young detective attempting to solve a murder at a secluded retreat (Ian West/PA)
Emma Corrin’s latest TV role will be as a young detective attempting to solve a murder at a secluded retreat (Ian West/PA)

Emma Corrin’s latest TV role will be as a young detective attempting to solve a murder at a secluded retreat.

The British actress, who won acclaim for her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown, will star in Retreat from US network FX.

The show will feature Corrin, 25, as “Gen Z” amateur sleuth Darby Hart, who is invited to a getaway by a reclusive billionaire.

Emma Corrin
Emma Corrin will play an amateur sleuth in her latest TV project (Ian West/PA)

After one of the guests is found dead, Darby will have to solve the case before the killer strikes again, according to Deadline.

Retreat is created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, the duo behind Netflix’s acclaimed mystery drama The OA.

Marling will also star in the series.

Corrin became one of Hollywood’s hottest properties following her star turn in season four of The Crown.

She won a Golden Globe and earned an Emmy nomination for the show.

Corrin will star opposite Harry Styles in drama film My Policeman and is also set to appear in a Netflix adaptation of Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier