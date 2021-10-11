Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mason Mount reveals missing Euro 2020 game played part in decision to get jab

By Press Association
October 11 2021, 10.53pm
Mason Mount has been vaccinated against Covid-19 (Nick Potts/PA)
Mason Mount has been vaccinated against Covid-19 (Nick Potts/PA)

Mason Mount has revealed missing part of England’s Euro 2020 run while having to self-isolate was a factor in his decision to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

The Three Lions face Hungary in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley on Tuesday during the seventh international get-together since Covid-19 changed the landscape.

This camp came amid fresh scrutiny about vaccination rates within football.

The uptake of the vaccine among professional footballers has been sporadic, with England boss Gareth Southgate admitting he is unsure how many of his current squad have received both doses.

Most players have also opted against making their vaccination status public but Mount has revealed he has had his two jabs.

The 22-year-old Chelsea midfielder missed the victory over the Czech Republic in England’s final group game of Euro 2020 and then was subsequently an unused substitute in the win over Germany after spending time with club-mate Billy Gilmour, who later tested positive for Covid following the 0-0 draw with Scotland.

“I’m double vaccinated now,” Mount said.

“Going through that experience, missing the game, a top, top game kind of did have an effect on my decision.

“But I think for players and personally-wise it’s down to someone and it is down to their decision how they feel about it.

“I don’t think you can force anyone to get it but, for me, going through that experience it did make me want to get it and get it quite quickly.”

Gareth Southgate's England host Hungary on Tuesday
Gareth Southgate’s England host Hungary on Tuesday (John Walton/PA)

Last week, Southgate suggested “conspiracy theories” could be preventing players from getting jabbed.

“At their age they are more open to some of these conspiracy theories because they are reading social media more,” he said.

“They are perhaps more vulnerable to those sort of views. From what I can see there is a bit of confusion around.

“There’s a thing called medical confidentiality which seems to be being totally overlooked in a lot of areas at the moment.

“These aren’t our players. I don’t think the clubs would thank us for sharing that sort of information and frankly, it is personal to the players. I’m sure you have GDPR at your workplace, you’ll be conscious of all of that.”

Jesse Lingard, Fikayo Tomori, Kieran Trippier and Ollie Watkins all declined to reveal their vaccination status during England media duties ahead of the 5-0 win in Andorra on Saturday – but Roma striker Tammy Abraham did announce he is fully vaccinated.

